Bente, Mavis (nee Edwards). On June 3rd, 2020, Mavis passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, after spending her final days with all three of her children by her side. Born on November 30th, 1945 in Nottingham, England, Mavis married a handsome Canadian named Murray Bente in 1962 and immigrated to Canada where Murray's career in the Canadian Airforce took them from Montreal, to Moose Jaw, to Nova Scotia, and finally to Vancouver Island, first living in Duncan and then Sidney. While raising a family, Mavis also worked as a switchboard operator and health care worker, retiring from Resthaven Lodge in 2007. Mavis was a proud English lady, famous for her wit, passion, her love of a good cup of tea, and her legendary scones. Her many devoted friends enjoyed her wonderful wit, as well as her generosity, as she was always thinking of others before herself. She was truly adored by her most prized accomplishments, her three children, Bunny (Kelly), Warren (Tess) and Randy (Tavia), as well as her grandchildren Ila, Calum, Reed, Bronwen, Gareth and Olivia who loved every minute they spent with their precious Nana. Mavis was pre-deceased by her husband Murray, her sister Shirley, and her brother Keith. She leaves behind her adoring sisters Barbara and Joy, and many relatives who adored her Everyone who knew her will remember her easy laugh and kind heart. "Just remember you are precious cargo".



