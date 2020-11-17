Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Hazel Herbert. Maxine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Vice Admiral (ret'd) Chuck Thomas, daughters Megan and Jody (Curtis Coates) sisters-in-law Lahni Thompson (Graham) Linda Larson (Robert) and her beloved and precious grandchildren Samantha and Andrew Coates.



Raised in Victoria, she was an academic prodigy, graduating from Queens University in Kingston at age 19. A career in math and research lay ahead when she married an ambitious young Naval officer and moved to England. Travels around the world and multiple moves followed in her life as a navy wife, always juggling busy kids, multiple Airedales, and a couple of cats. She always made it look easy. Together they were a formidable team and set an example for us all of what love and respect look like.



Unique in her generation, she was dedicated to her very successful career as a teacher and later in real estate.



Retirement brought them back to her beloved Victoria where time with her mother and Megan were very much enjoyed. She indulged in her passions of gardening and bridge with a little bit of golf with Chuck to add to her fun.



Her last months were made difficult by her illness, however the kindness of so many who supported her will never be forgotten and their generosity of time and friendship can never be repaid.



We are blessed that our family, which is scattered across the continent, was able to be together near the end. Nana spent time in deep discussion with her Sam and her Bear and was comforted in knowing they were healthy and happy adults.



Maxine was brilliant, loving and so very loved.



She was the core of our family, life will be different and sadder without her.



Maxine coped, she managed regardless what was thrown at her. Her illness was no different.



She stood in the wind and when the wind changed she adjusted her sails.



Stoic and brave to the end, she adjusted her sails and taught us to do the same.



She will be profoundly missed.



Due to COVID restrictions no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



