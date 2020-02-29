Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxwell Huntley Dingle. View Sign Obituary

DINGLE, Maxwell Huntley November 20, 1937 to February 25, 2020 Max was from Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, and graduated from Mount Allison University in 1959. He enjoyed a successful career with Canada Packers Inc. and Unilever Canada Inc. During this time he served two terms as president of the Canadian Meat Council. Max leaves his wife Janet. He is also survived by three children from his first marriage, Mark, Karen Lavallee and Leyan Anderson, and four granddaughters Julia Anderson, Lauren Lavallee, and Alexa and Alysha Dingle. In the Maritimes, he leaves his sister Ruth Landers of Fredericton, his brother Duncan of New Glasgow, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sisters Dorothy and Jeannie and his brother John. Throughout his life Max was a sports enthusiast and belonged to curling and golf clubs; as well as playing, he enjoyed taking an active part in the running of the clubs. He was also an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, and a Life Master at bridge. If you would like to make a donation in Max's memory, his wife would be grateful if you give to Parkinson Canada. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

