HAINES, May In loving memory of my beautiful Mum who passed away two years ago on September 28, 2017 We seldom ask for miracles, But today just one would do. To have the front door open And see you walking through. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a memory No one else could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone. For part of us went with you The day God called you home. Love always from Angela and Terry, Bob, Jeremy, Katrina, Rick, Kelly, Aidan & Bria





