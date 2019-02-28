Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May Jenette Hodgkins. View Sign

HODGKINS, May Jenette July 30, 1922 - February 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that the Hodgkins family announces the death of May, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. May was with family when she died peacefully in her sleep. May was predeceased by her husband Fred, and is survived by brother Roy (Sylvia), sons Les (Alexis) and Wayne (Corey), daughters Gail (Jim) and Sandra (Don); grandchildren Vanessa (Mike), Angela (Dale), Neil (Trisha), Cameron, Daren (Beth), Jamie and Lucas; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Caius, and Quinn. Other surviving family members include sister-in-law Norma and numerous nieces, nephews as well as special friends Diane and Rie. May was born in Edmonton and raised there and in Victoria. She met Fred in 1941 after he had enlisted in the RCN and the outbreak of WWII and married him in 1942. May worked for HBC in Victoria, kept medical records at Stadacona in Halifax, and also worked at Woodwards in Victoria. May and Fred raised their children in Victoria and moved to Brannen Lake near Nanaimo in the late 1970s where they went on to spend 30 very happy years in their lakeshore home. In their 74 years of marriage they also took the time to vacation extensively all over the world and made many friends during their travels. While at the lake, Fred loved to work around the house and property, while May was often to be found tending their fruit and vegetables during gardening season. The extended family all benefitted from May's crop harvests as she always had more produce than she and Fred could use. May was also very fond of knitting and over the years produced a prodigious quantity of garments for the family and friends. A service will be held in the Chapel of the Victorian at McKenzie, 4000 Douglas St. Victoria, BC on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 2:30pm. Many thanks to the staff at both RJH and VGH (5A) who cared for May during recent hospital stays. Thanks also to the staff at The Victorian at McKenzie for providing a safe and pleasant home for both May and Fred after they moved down from Nanaimo. Special thanks to Brigitte and Carol for their support and friendship.







1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512

