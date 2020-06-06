IP, May Mui Ying May 12, 1926 - May 30, 2020 May passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth Ip and brother Carl Lam, May is survived by her daughter Grace (Daniel), her sons Daniel and Tim, grandsons Justin and Leonard, her sister Shirley (Mark) from Australia, nieces and nephews. May was born in Kunming, Yunnan, China, and lived in Zhongshan, Macau, and Hong Kong in her early years before moving to Canada. In 1969, May and her family immigrated to Canada, residing in Victoria, B.C. for the last 50 years. May was hardworking, independent, and determined. Since immigrating to Canada, she had operated a dry-cleaner, a grocery store, and worked as a tailor in the menswear department at Woodward's. May enjoyed Chinese brush paintings immensely, and at age 78 started the May Ip-Lam Gallery on Herald Street, where she spent many happy years. She was also skilled at sewing, knitting, cooking, baking and gardening. May enjoyed many church activities and spent blessed times at women's groups and bible studies. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support for May, the kindness and compassion of the staff of Mount St. Mary Hospital where May was lovingly cared for in the last 16 months. A private family service and interment were held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.