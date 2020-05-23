May S. SCOTT
April 29, 1923 - May 17, 2020
May Scott (née Johnston) passed away in White Rock, BC on May 17, 2020. She was born in Ladysmith, BC in April 1923, just a few months after her parents, grandparents, and uncles immigrated to Canada from Scotland. May grew up in Ladysmith with younger brothers Ray and Alan. She earned her teaching diploma at Victoria Normal School and taught in Lake Cowichan, Burnaby, and Kitimat. May also attended the University of British Columbia from 1945 to 1955 where she earned bachelor’s degrees in English and Education. She was active in the UBC Varsity Outdoor Club where she made long-lasting friendships.

May met her husband-to-be Don Scott in Kitimat and, after marrying in Vancouver in 1956, they set out for graduate school at the University of Illinois. After graduation, May and Don moved to Kitchener, Ontario where daughter Katherine Margaret Ivy and son Mark Gordon were born. The family moved to Ottawa and then to Edmonton where May returned to teaching. After retiring in 1988, May enjoyed walking tours in Ireland, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia. She took brisk walks daily, accompanied for many years by a series of beloved dogs.

Later in retirement, May returned to the milder climate of BC. She settled first in Victoria where she enjoyed daily walks along Dallas Road, then moved back to her hometown of Ladysmith. As dementia began to intrude on May’s lifelong independence, she relocated finally to the Vancouver area. May met the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease with grace and with a steady positive focus. She will be missed, especially by her surviving family, brother Ray, daughter Ivy, son Mark, and grandchildren Jacob and Jenna.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
