June 2, 1989 - August 17, 2010
Maya would have turned 30 today.
A bicycle mechanic and engineering student, he also happily looked forward to being a father one day.
He was trusting, kind, truthful, courageous, chivalrous, loyal, trustworthy, caring, lighthearted, funny, intelligent, creative, determined and industrious.
Maya enjoyed a good philosophical debate.
A budding environmentalist, he loved, savored and respected life and this planet.
Maya was here, he meant something and we can remember. May we emulate his qualities of life in ourselves and find them in each other.
His loving mother
Published in The Times Colonist on June 2, 2019