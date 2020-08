Or Copy this URL to Share

June 2, 1989-August 17, 2010



Bicycle mechanic & mechanical engineering student.



Maya was hearty, intelligent, caring, helpful, funny, loving, resilient, trusting, trustworthy and hard working. He liked people of all ages and they liked him back. I was a lucky mother to have such a great son with so much promise. Ten years have now passed and he continues to be missed every single day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store