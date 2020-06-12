MORRISON, Maybelle Alice (nee Blewett) June 12, 1940 - February 1, 2020 May passed away at the age of 79. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Donna, Catherine (Todd), grandson Cole (Kira), extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her brother Gordon in 1972. May was born in Duncan and raised in Caycuse/Honeymoon Bay. In a family with no gender barriers, she soon learned what went on under the hood of a car, how to use a hammer and wrench, and how to tackle any challenge with confidence… an attitude she passed on to her daughters. May's career spanned the BC Ministry of Finance in Victoria (early 1960s), volunteer ambulance driver and service station co-owner/operator in Nanoose Bay (1960s-70s) and Administrative Manager/ Fleet Coordinator for BC Ambulance Service in Victoria from 1970s until retirement. She was also very involved with the BCAS-10-7 Association. As a volunteer with Girl Guides of Canada, she was fondly renamed Old Owl by the Brownies, a title she loved. After being diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis (MG) in the early 1980s May became a key figure in the MG support group. Among family, friends and colleagues her nickname Mama Mo was well earned through her kindness and generosity. While downplaying her own challenges she was always there to lend a hand, provide a shoulder or share a hearty laugh. Bravo May! An informal Celebration of Life will be held at The Renaissance at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation to Myasthenia Gravis Association of BC.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store