DALZIEL, Megan Jean December 26, 1977 - July 4, 2019 It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved Megan after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought long and hard to remain with her family as long as possible. She is survived by her wife Mireille, daughters Bryanna Lo (25), Kaelyn (4) and son Finley (2); parents Dennis & Heather; brothers Mark (Donna) & Michael (Joy); Aunty Linda Marcoux; Uncle Bob (Mona); Uncle Don (Lu-Anne); father-in-law Garry Lo (Ursula); mother-in-law Ghislaine Collard (John); sister-in-law Nuan Collard plus nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and colleagues. Megan grew up in Courtenay and was involved in Athletics throughout her school years. She received her Education Degree from the University of Victoria and carried a full academic load while playing varsity basketball with the UVic Vikes. In 2003 Megan joined the faculty of York House School in Vancouver. As a Physical Education specialist Megan followed her dream of mentoring and coaching young students to be active and pursue a healthy lifestyle. She touched the lives of so many. Her legacy will live on. We wish to thank the support of friends, family and the York House Community. Deepest appreciation to Dr. David Scott and the staff of the BC Cancer Agency; The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance & University of Washington Hospital and most recently The Palliative Care Unit at Burnaby Hospital. Her Health Care Team has provided exemplary care throughout this long journey. Megan's bravery and courage remain an inspiration to all. At Megan's request a private Memorial will be held. If you wish donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation in Megan's memory. Please designate funds for "Immunotherapy" by submitting to:





