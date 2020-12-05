WONG, Mei Ying In Loving Memory On Friday, November 27th, 2020, Mei Ying Wong joined her parents in heaven at the age of 82. Mei, as she was lovingly known, was born on June 16th, 1938, in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, to the family of Foo Fa Wong and Tsin Fing Wong. She was the eldest of 12 children. Mei is survived by her 10 siblings, four children, Nora, Poochee, Chin, and Ting, ex-husband, Siew Ming Yuen, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family will remember Mei as a strong-willed intelligent leader, courageous feminist, generous soul, and devoted mother. For the last six years of Mei's life, she was in the care of the Victoria Chinatown Care Centre (VCCC). Despite suffering from dementia, she enjoyed a peaceful and joyful life, cherishing visits and phone conversations with her daughters and loved ones. Mei's family is forever grateful to VCCC, whose caregivers, nurses, and staff loved and cared for Mei: they became her extended family. She reciprocated with witty banter, thoughtfulness, and affection. Greatly loved by all her daughters, Mei's closest support and companion for the last 10 years of her life was her daughter, Chin, who lives in Victoria. Without the devotion of Chin, her senior life would not have been half as colorful and enjoyable. Chin stood by her side till her final day. Chin's siblings and father greatly appreciate her devotion to the care of their mother. One cannot capture Mei's personality with a single word. She was truly unique. Her magnetic charisma and beautiful presence attracted so much attention. Her life was rich, adventurous, and fascinating. She was a songstress with the most beautiful, powerful, and melodic voice. She relished every chance to sing, and her showmanship shone through. When she sang, her audience listened in awe. One of her contributions to the VCCC was bringing joy and entertainment to her fellow residents with her singing ability. Mei was also an intelligent and fearless woman. Being the eldest of 11 siblings, and coming from hardship, she started working at a very young age, helping her parents with their small businesses, where she learned about commerce and entrepreneurship. She remained a loyal and supportive daughter until their passing. In the eyes of her siblings, Mei was a natural born leader who led with her heart and brain. Throughout Mei's life, she had several careers: school teacher, aesthetician, successful businesswoman, and savvy investor. Hardworking and dedicated to providing her daughters with a better education and quality of life, she sent them to study abroad. She wanted them to forge a life of independence and the knowledge that there was nothing they couldn't do. Mei was an admirable mother who loved unconditionally. Mei suffered a stroke and passed away in her sleep on November 27, knowing that her siblings, family, and friends love her dearly. She is in heaven now, singing her lungs out in a meadow of flowers, surrounded by an audience of angels and loved ones. To celebrate the life of Mei Ying Wong, contributions to Victoria Chinatown Care Centre or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca