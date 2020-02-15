Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mel Faber. View Sign Obituary

FABER, Mel D. On Saturday, February 8th, 2020, Mel D. Faber, loving father and grandfather and Professor Emeritus of English Language and Literature specializing in literature and psychology at the University of Victoria, passed away at age 83. Mel was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Rebecca (Betty), and his brothers, Stuart and Gene. He is survived by his sister, Marion, his children, Rebecca, Paul, and Ethan, and his grandchildren, Jared, Max, and Erin. A graduate of the University of Chicago and UCLA and the author of 10 books and more than 70 scholarly articles, Mel was a highly regarded psychoanalytic commentator on religion, philosophy, literature, and art whose work was often compared to Freud and Jung. He was also recognized, year to year, as a gifted and passionate teacher. During his career, he taught at UCLA, Florida State University, SUNY Buffalo, the University of British Columbia, and the University of Victoria. Our father's beautiful mind, insatiable curiosity, and great heart inspired his family, his friends, and his students to engage more deeply with their own humanity and with the world. He often told us that of all feelings, his favourite was the feeling of wonder. Dad's words and ideas, and his intellectual courage and determination, inspired us all so many times, and for so many years. In experiencing this loss, we are finding that words can fail us. While Dad was here, they seldom did. That is because he was our Dad. In Mel's own words, "O love, to teach Infinity, to such a finite thing as me!" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020

