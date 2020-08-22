KIRKPATRICK, Melanie Dianne (nee Cardinell) July 31, 1950 - August 18, 2020 It is with broken hearts and utter disbelief that we have to announce that Melanie transcended to heaven early Tuesday morning, August 18th with family by her side. Melanie grew up in Maple Ridge and moved to the Saanich Peninsula in 1978 where she was employed at Saan Pen Hospital from 1979 to 2008. Many will remember her kind nature and smiling face being the first one to greet you at the admitting/switchboard desk. To know Melanie was to love Melanie. She had the purest heart and most beautiful soul, a true angel on earth. How lucky, grateful and blessed are we that she was our loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt and friend. Loved and missed eternally by her husband Kerry, her daughter Laurie, her son Darren (Elizabeth), grandchildren Chelsea, Olivia and Brayden, her niece Vanessa (Lance and family), her nephew Brad (Kathy and family) and her many cherished friends. A special thank you to Dr. Linda Wilson and Dr. Heather Clark for their long term care and the staff in palliative care at SPH. A celebration of life to honour Melanie will happen as time allows. Consider a donation in Melanie's name to the BC Lung Assn. God saw you were getting tired When a cure was not to be He closed his arms around you And whispered, "Come with Me". You suffered much in silence Your spirit did not bend You faced your pain with courage Until the very end. You tried so hard to stay with us Your fight was all in vain But when we saw you sleeping So peaceful and free from pain We could not wish you back To suffer that again. You are not forgotten Nor will you ever be As long as life and memory last We will remember thee.







