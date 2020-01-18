Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Sager. View Sign Obituary

1926 - 2019



Mel passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Dec 22, 2019 at the age of 93.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth Anne (Aitkens).



Mel is survived by his brother Henry Sager and lovingly remembered by his daughters Catherine (Alan), Nancy (Alan), Debora, son Richard (Barbara), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many loving nephews and nieces.



A special thank you goes out to all the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the wonderful care and compassion they showed him and our family.



There will be a celebration of life for Mel at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Arbutus Ridge Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

