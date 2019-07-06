Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Sidney (Mel) Baldwin. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

BALDWIN, Melvin (Mel) Sidney October 8, 1934 - June 21, 2019 Mel leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Greta, his 2 children, Maurice (Tracy) and Janice (Greg) and one grandchild Peyton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mel was predeceased by his parents Robert and Alice May Baldwin, sister Muriel Green, brothers Harold and Bob Baldwin, Bert and Sid Butterick. Mel will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Mel was born and lived his entire life in Sidney. He began his working life young and quickly became a jack of all trades. If you needed something fixed or built he could do it. Following his marriage to Greet and the arrival of his children, he settled into his work life with the Town of Sidney, although he continued to build houses on the side. Throughout all of these years, he volunteered for the Sidney Fire Department. He began his career with the fire department in 1951. In 1976 he was elected fire chief and he remained in this role until 1990. Following retirement in 1997, Mel spent many happy days running his mill and 'playing' on his toys (excavator, tractors, etc) at their property on Horth Hill. Mel was very strong both physically and mentally, and, while reserved, he had a great presence. He will be missed. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, with a reception to follow.







