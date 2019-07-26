In memory of Merle Griesbach
Merle passed peacefully. She will be remembered by family and friends for her devotion and commitment to helping others. Merle has spent her life volunteering for many organisations and being active in all the communities she lived in, including Collingwood Ontario, Sarasota Florida and Victoria BC. Merle enjoyed many years of playing bridge and lawn bowling with friends, and she enjoyed theatre and arts. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Merle is survived by Karl (Carolin), Marcus (Lucia), Amanda and Heidi (Rudy) and 6 grandchildren.
No service by request.
In loving memory
The Griesbach Family
Published in The Times Colonist on July 26, 2019