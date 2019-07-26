Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle W. Griesbach. View Sign Obituary

In memory of Merle Griesbach



Merle passed peacefully. She will be remembered by family and friends for her devotion and commitment to helping others. Merle has spent her life volunteering for many organisations and being active in all the communities she lived in, including Collingwood Ontario, Sarasota Florida and Victoria BC. Merle enjoyed many years of playing bridge and lawn bowling with friends, and she enjoyed theatre and arts. She will be missed by her family and friends.



Merle is survived by Karl (Carolin), Marcus (Lucia), Amanda and Heidi (Rudy) and 6 grandchildren.



No service by request.



In loving memory



The Griesbach Family

