Meryl HANSON

Passed away suddenly at his home. A long time Jehovah's Witness. Predeceased by his parents, Doris Elizabeth and Albert Hanson. Survived by his wife Marilyn of 61 years, two sons William and Michael (Heidi), 3 grand children and 8 great grandchildren. Siblings Wanda (John), Donna, Ken (Annie), their children, many nieces, nephews and cousins and many many friends. No service by request. Celebrate his life by being kind to others. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Variety - The Children's Charity.



