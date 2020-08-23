1/1
Meryl HANSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at his home. A long time Jehovah's Witness. Predeceased by his parents, Doris Elizabeth and Albert Hanson. Survived by his wife Marilyn of 61 years, two sons William and Michael (Heidi), 3 grand children and 8 great grandchildren. Siblings Wanda (John), Donna, Ken (Annie), their children, many nieces, nephews and cousins and many many friends. No service by request. Celebrate his life by being kind to others. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Variety - The Children's Charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved