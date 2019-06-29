CONNOR, Meryl "Merry" Lee It is with heavy hearts that Merry's family announces her peaceful passing on June 18th, 2019 after a brief illness. Merry will be forever missed by her daughters, Chelsea (Andrew) and Briana (Michael), her grandchildren Ashlyn, Eloise, Noah and Luca along with her siblings Lawrence "Larry" (Charlotte), Joel "Gerry", Erin (Colleen), sister-in-law Joy, and her nieces and nephews, Carling, Lilienne, Gerrett, Brendan, Nash, and Alan. Merry was predeceased by her parents Gladys "Happy" (nee England) and George Connor, her brother Philip and her sister Karen, and her former husband Gary Peddle. Merry's family expresses deep and heartfelt thanks to a loving community for their gifts of food, visits, friendship and support and to Victoria Hospice for their incredible kindness and care. Merry was interred in a private ceremony at St. Stephen's Anglican Church on Sunday, June 23rd. The family will welcome all to a celebration of Merry's life at 1pm on Saturday, September 7th at Oak Bay United Church, Victoria. In lieu of flowers and in memory of two of Merry's favourite societies, memorial donations may be made to the Victoria Choral Society (PO BOX 5509 LCD 9, Victoria, BC V8R 6S4) and Ballet Victoria (PO Box 8877, Victoria, BC, V8W 3Z1). Condolences may be made at: www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019