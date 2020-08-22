It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Metro Shabatowski. Metro is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maija; sister Anne and brothers Mike and Pete; children Sherry (Greg) Kidd and Dean Shabatowski; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Metro worked most of his life for CNR, was active in his church and volunteered at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. are welcomed.



