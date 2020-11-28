ROSS, Dr. Michael Andrew May 11, 1935 to November 23, 2020 In his own words; Michael writes that he loved the milieu of Medicine, the purpose, his colleagues, the dedication of nurses and the thousands of patients who enriched his humanity. He died with dignity leaving his wife Mary (Spilsbury) the joy of his life and mother of his two children Andrew Spilsbury Ross (Teresa) and Eleanore Margaret (Meg Ross) Schmon (Richard), his beloved grandchildren Aidan and Isabel and brother Andrew (Sandy). He hopes he became the man his parents wished for. And encourages his friends to play Beethoven's 9th.







