Obituary

Michael's family is sad to announce his passing after a short illness. He passed at his house, surrounded by immediate family. Michael was born in Victoria, where he attended school and the University of Victoria, and then into a teaching career at schools in Terrace, Grand Forks and Victoria (Mount Doug Secondary), before deciding to pursue theatre and play writing opportunities in Toronto. He eventually returned to teaching, spending the last 16 years as an educator at the Contact Alternative School in downtown Toronto. As a writer, director, actor, educator, adjudicator and philanthropist he was involved in various theatre projects in both BC and Ontario. As an actor he received Best Actor awards at the BC and Dominion Drama Festivals in the 1960s. Plays he created included "The Cabbagetown Trilogy" and "The Ginger Goodwin Story". He retired to Victoria in 2005, becoming a regular around Oak Bay Village, and enjoying his garden.



His greatest love was for his family, both in Quebec and BC. He was predeceased by his father Hugh (2002) and mother Barbara (2011). He is survived by his two sons, David Llewellyn and Glynn James, their mother Gay, grandchildren Bianka and Michael, sister Susan (John), brother Dave (Astrid), nieces Megan, Miranda, Samantha and nephew James. Michael was a well-loved and devoted teacher, philanthropist and patron of arts and theatre, star gazing enthusiast, and a generous, kind man. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Thanks to the doctors, nurses, staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital (in Emergency, 3rd and 6th South floors) for their care in his last weeks.



A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held August 17 at the Canadian College of Performing Arts, 1701 Elgin Rd in Oak Bay; doors at 12:30pm, Celebration at 1pm. Donations can be made in his name to Hospice.

