Michael CONAGHAN

CONAGHAN, Rev. Fr. Michael ofm Died in Royal Jubilee Hospital Victoria,BC on August 20, 2020. Born in Meenlaragh Co. Donegal Ireland, in Diocese of Raphoe January 30, 1937 to John and Margaret Conaghan (nee Harkin) one of 14 children. He immigrated to Canada in the late 1950's, and joined the Franciscan Order of Western Canada in the early 1960's. After recieving his seminary education at Santa Barbara,California and St. Joseph's Seminary in Edmonton, AB. He was ordained a priest on June 13, 1968 at Christ The King Parish at Gortahork, Co. Donegal Ireland as a Franciscan priest of Christ the King Province of Western Canada and later with the Holy Spirit Province of Canada. He assumed numerous ministeries and postings throughout his 60 years of service. He served as Assistant Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Edmonton. Preacher and Director in Lumsden, SK, Confessor and Guardian in Winnipeg, MB, and pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Vancouver, BC, then again Confessor in Winnipeg, MB. In 2001, he became Assistant Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Richmond, BC, and a year later Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Vancouver, BC, in 2001 he became the assistant Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Richmond, BC and a year later the Pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Vancouver, BC. In 2010 Michael moved to Lumsden, SK, and became the Pastor of both St. Peter's Parish in Lumsden, SK, and St. Jerome's Parish in Regina Beach SK. His Final 5 years were spent in residence in Duncan, BC and Victoria, BC. Michael struggled with cancer over the last year of his life, but kept his will intact in service to his fellow friars and lay community. As Michael often said "Blessings on you". May He Rest In Peace. A Private Celebration of Mass will be held in Victoria, as was his request. His body will be sent to Ireland for Funeral and Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tim Kwa Mount St. Francis Retreat Centre, Franciscans of Canada, Holy Spirit Province P.O. Box 430 Cochrane AB T4C 1A6 or email timmtst francis@gmail.com
