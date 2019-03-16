Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Conroy Mahoney. View Sign

MAHONEY, Michael Conroy June 27, 1997 - December 22, 2018 With great sadness we acknowledge the sudden death of our beloved son, Michael Conroy Mahoney, from Fentanyl poisoning, this past December. Michael was born on June 27, 1997 in Vancouver, B.C. In his short life he lived in Vancouver, Ottawa, California, and Victoria. Michael embraced life with unbridled joy and enthusiasm. As a kid, he spent many hours playing with his sister, Megan, and his cousins on the beach in Parksville and Gyro Park; and with his friend David on Island View Beach. Michael was an intelligent and multi-talented young man. He graduated from high school in 2015 and received an award for completing his tiling apprenticeship. Some of the special events in Michael's life were performing with the Victoria Children's Choir and in the Pacific Opera's production of Magic Flute, and presenting at the Provincial Heritage Fair. Michael spent a lot of time BMX biking in Haro Woods and producing hip-hop music with his friends and cousin. He also made trips to work on his uncle's ranch in the Baja, Mexico. Michael had the special ability to connect with many different kinds of people. He was well-liked by those who worked with him, and well-known in the community for his humour and kindness. Michael is deeply missed by his parents Jan and Glenn Mahoney, his grandparents, Joan and Conroy van der Lee, Colleen Mahoney; his sister, Megan; his cousins, Duncan, Katie, Gemma, Aidan, Kevin, Bridgette, Annette, Keira and Aaron; his aunts and uncles; and special friends Bryn, Stevie and Teyah. A celebration of his life will be held at Chapel of the New Jerusalem, Christ Church Cathedral, on Saturday, March 30, at 2 pm. Donations in Michael's Memory can be made to The Foundry Youth Clinic (Victoria), and the Victoria Children's Choir. "Peace Out."





