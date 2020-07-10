Born January 16th, 1978, Victoria, passed suddenly June 22, 2020 by natural causes at the young age of 42. Survived by mother, Gail, father Owen, brothers Stephen (Campbell River), Curtis (Barbados) and Kalem (Victoria). Additionally, Uncle Dave Townsend, Aunt Rose and Cousin Shawnay.
Michael was a talented hairstylist/barber in Victoria -proud to be 3rd generation hairstylist. Michael had a passion for fishing and spent many summers fishing the Sooke waters with his friend Jerry. When Michael was small he was introduced to Salmon fishing by his Uncle Dave which became a lifelong quest to catch the 'Big One'.
Gail would like to thank Michael's friends for their help and support during this time of extreme sadness. Special thanks to Jerry, Sarah, Cory, Kelsey and Steph.
In lieu of flowers donations to ROAM -Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (https:roambc.org/about) or the Pacific Salmon Foundation (https://www.psf.ca/support/donate
) would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life will be announce by Jerry at a later date.