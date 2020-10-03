McDONALD, Michael David March 19, 1958 - September 21, 2020 Mike died peacefully on the evening of September 21st after a year long struggle with prostate cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Anne and Jack McDonald. He is survived, and missed, by his wife of 15 years Kerry Goodwin, sisters Joan (John), Dianne (Brian), Maureen (Brett), father-in-law Jim Goodwin, brother-in-law Kevin Goodwin (Suzanne) and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins, Mike was born in Victoria and at a very young age showed an aptitude for music and he quickly mastered both the trumpet and the bass making a living as a jazz musician in his early years. He switched gears in his late twenties and followed another passion - his ever inquisitive nature to see how things worked. He loved to take things apart and put them back together which culminated in a 32 year career with the Vancouver Island Health Authority in Biomedical engineering. A quiet, calm, kind and logical person by nature he enjoyed his garden, his cats and his newspapers. He never complained about his diagnosis saying often "This is the hand I have been dealt". Special thanks to all the friends who made our lives so much easier in the last few months and to all the staff at the palliative care unit in Nanaimo - each and every one of you is truly an angel. Service to be held at a later date when larger gatherings are once again permitted. Donations may be made in Mike's name to either the Canadian Cancer Society or the BCSPCA.







