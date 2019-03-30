Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael de Rosenroll. View Sign

de ROSENROLL, Michael March 17, 2019 Husband, father, brother, grandfather of seven, and dear friend to all, died in his home on the evening of March 17, 2019 at the age of 72. Mike was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1947 and moved with his family to Victoria, BC, in 1964. He graduated with an Honour's BA from the University of Victoria in 1967, an MA in Government from Claremont Graduate School in California in 1968, and an L.L. B from the University of British Columbia in 1976. He and his wife Jane raised their three daughters, Claire, Emilie and Alexis, in Ottawa, before retiring back to Victoria in 2009 - where according to his Linkedin profile he became a full-time wizard. They were soon followed out West by their daughters and growing families to enjoy Sunday evening dinners, sleepovers, dance parties and long chats. Mike was known for his long, entertaining stories, political debates and frequent wise cracks. He was a loving, generous, wise, open-hearted, witty and irreverent man. He touched many lives and deeply treasured his friendships. He would want you to know he blames Donald Trump and SNC Lavalin for his untimely death. And he is not sorry at all for finding any excuse to post pictures to Facebook of flowers in February simply to tease his Ontario friends. A few days before he died, Mike posted this by Etienne de Grellet, "I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." Mike was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. In Mike's memory, the family wishes that you spend time with your grandchildren, go to the park with your kids, and make a toast to enduring friendships in this lifetime and beyond. A private family memorial service was held on March 24, 2019 in Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the charity of your choice.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

