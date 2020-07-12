In a split second, some memories become the most precious.







It is with heavy hearts we share with our friends and family the loss of our beloved Dad, Brother, Husband, Uncle and Friend. He lived with such passion, humor and life. He always had a big smile on his face, and made sure to share it with everyone around him. His attempts to re-tell a joke or funny story he heard somewhere always kept us in stitches. His smile, explosive energy, passion for life and use of duck tape will live on forever in everyone he touched. Dad grew up in Victoria, attended St. Louis College and worked at various jobs throughout BC. We will miss his sense of adventure, his love of family and his joy of life.







Rest In Peace Dad until we meet again



