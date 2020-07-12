1/1
Michael Dennis O'Connell
May 22, 1940 - July 06, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In a split second, some memories become the most precious.



It is with heavy hearts we share with our friends and family the loss of our beloved Dad, Brother, Husband, Uncle and Friend. He lived with such passion, humor and life. He always had a big smile on his face, and made sure to share it with everyone around him. His attempts to re-tell a joke or funny story he heard somewhere always kept us in stitches. His smile, explosive energy, passion for life and use of duck tape will live on forever in everyone he touched. Dad grew up in Victoria, attended St. Louis College and worked at various jobs throughout BC. We will miss his sense of adventure, his love of family and his joy of life.

 

Rest In Peace Dad until we meet again

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved