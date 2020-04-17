Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael E. ORBELL. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Mike Orbell in the early morning of March 31, he will be remembered and cherished greatly by his parents, Verne and Jean Orbell, Fran and Ralph Maillet, his siblings Doug and Trisha, her husband Dave, his brother in law Brian and his wife Karla. His loving wife Michelle Orbell, his children Mathew, Amanda, Bradley, and Athena, along with their partners, Trent, Brad and Amanda. His grandkids who will forever remember him as a loving, caring grandfather. Haillie, Olliver, Gage, and Icarus.



Mike and his wife Michelle met at Spencer Middle, dated until final getting married on March 28 1992 where they raised their four children happily together. Being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Mike will be remembered fondly for being an incredibly hard working man, having worked in construction for the majority of his working years, and his love of baseball. During baseball season his family always felt lucky whenever he was able to come home for dinner, let alone see him sometimes on the weekends. He loved baseball, umpiring and all the friends he had made over the years. Everyone knew that if they needed something that Mike was the man to ask, because he never said no to helping out when it when anyone needed it. Another thing he will be fondly remembered for was his cooking, nearly every potluck Mike would be begged to make his famous mac and cheese, even if he was known for so many more amazing dishes. He instilled a love of cooking in his children, all hoping they can do the great man justice next time a potluck appears on their calendar. Due to the quarantine and social distancing, a memorial in his name will be planned at a later date. His family have appreciated everyone's loving condolences on his passing and hope those who knew Mike will always remember him fondly and keep him in your memory. We all loved him and will miss him very much, forever keeping his memory in our hearts.

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Mike Orbell in the early morning of March 31, he will be remembered and cherished greatly by his parents, Verne and Jean Orbell, Fran and Ralph Maillet, his siblings Doug and Trisha, her husband Dave, his brother in law Brian and his wife Karla. His loving wife Michelle Orbell, his children Mathew, Amanda, Bradley, and Athena, along with their partners, Trent, Brad and Amanda. His grandkids who will forever remember him as a loving, caring grandfather. Haillie, Olliver, Gage, and Icarus.Mike and his wife Michelle met at Spencer Middle, dated until final getting married on March 28 1992 where they raised their four children happily together. Being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Mike will be remembered fondly for being an incredibly hard working man, having worked in construction for the majority of his working years, and his love of baseball. During baseball season his family always felt lucky whenever he was able to come home for dinner, let alone see him sometimes on the weekends. He loved baseball, umpiring and all the friends he had made over the years. Everyone knew that if they needed something that Mike was the man to ask, because he never said no to helping out when it when anyone needed it. Another thing he will be fondly remembered for was his cooking, nearly every potluck Mike would be begged to make his famous mac and cheese, even if he was known for so many more amazing dishes. He instilled a love of cooking in his children, all hoping they can do the great man justice next time a potluck appears on their calendar. Due to the quarantine and social distancing, a memorial in his name will be planned at a later date. His family have appreciated everyone's loving condolences on his passing and hope those who knew Mike will always remember him fondly and keep him in your memory. We all loved him and will miss him very much, forever keeping his memory in our hearts. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close