TOPALIAN, Michael Edward Michael was born in Manchester, England June 15, 1923. He moved to Canada with his mother, and brothers Peter and Paul in 1940. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Dawn Topalian and by his daughter Patricia. Survived by his son Philip Topalian (Linda) and grandson Michael Gillis (Sanako). Following the death of his wife, Michael was fortunate to meet Randy, the dachshund, and Randy's caretaker, Walker Gales. Walker and Michael were inseparable until Walker's death in 2017. They were regulars at Beacon Landing in Sidney, making many friends there, most notably Jenn Rausch who he viewed as a family member, and Ria Baidwan. Michael was also fortunate to meet Carole Ottewell, a fellow Mancunian, and her husband Lee Ottewell. Carole was the most important person in his life after Walker and was a friend to them both. She was always available to take Michael to appointments or shopping and he was devoted to her. He will be missed by many. At Dad's request, there will be no service. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019