Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Francis (Mike) Carruthers. View Sign

CARRUTHERS, Michael Francis (Mike) March 28, 1973 - February 6, 2019 Mike, our beloved son, and brother to Robyn left us forever and too soon of a heart attack. "Though we need to weep your loss, You dwell in that safe place in our hearts, Where no storm or night or pain can reach you". ~ John O'Donohue. Mike was born in Toronto and started life requiring major surgery. He came through his first challenge very well and made up for low weight with gusto. His junior schooling was at Whitney School, Toronto before being uprooted to Calgary to enter high school. He came unwillingly though this passed almost instantly after the first day he skied from the top of Sunshine, in Banff National Park. Mike graduated from Calgary Highschool only to be uprooted again, this time to Victoria, where he set his eyes on the hotel restaurant industry. His first excellent experience took him to Nagano, Japan for a year working at a family run ski lodge and visited Thailand before returning home. Upon his return, he attended Camosun College in the Hotel program and enjoyed a co-op work stint at the Prince of Wales Hotel at Waterton Lakes Park (AB), Mike worked at various hostelries in Victoria, and for one season enjoyed a remote and demanding job at Haida Gwaii on a floating lodge. Later he ventured into the Alberta oil patch which beckoned where opportunities looked so promising. The opportunities dissolved, so like a homing pigeon, he returned to the Island to work at Port Renfrew, and then back to Victoria. Mike had a gentle nature, boundless kindness, an irreverent sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and above all a radiant smile. He Lived his life his way; he was an avid skier, loved to hike like a mountain goat, sashayed about town on his bike, enjoyed paddling in his canoe, lounging at the beach and being outdoors. Last but not least, he was a voracious book worm. Mike's love of life and fun times always included his many friends as evidenced by the outpouring of love on Facebook, which is so comforting. We will miss him greatly. Our 'pooh bear' is so very sadly missed by Christopher, Julia, Robyn, Russell, Julia, Warner, and Oskar. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne. Mike's life is to be celebrated by his family and close friends Sunday, February 24th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall, 1315 Douglas Street, Victoria B.C. No flowers please, perhaps a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.





CARRUTHERS, Michael Francis (Mike) March 28, 1973 - February 6, 2019 Mike, our beloved son, and brother to Robyn left us forever and too soon of a heart attack. "Though we need to weep your loss, You dwell in that safe place in our hearts, Where no storm or night or pain can reach you". ~ John O'Donohue. Mike was born in Toronto and started life requiring major surgery. He came through his first challenge very well and made up for low weight with gusto. His junior schooling was at Whitney School, Toronto before being uprooted to Calgary to enter high school. He came unwillingly though this passed almost instantly after the first day he skied from the top of Sunshine, in Banff National Park. Mike graduated from Calgary Highschool only to be uprooted again, this time to Victoria, where he set his eyes on the hotel restaurant industry. His first excellent experience took him to Nagano, Japan for a year working at a family run ski lodge and visited Thailand before returning home. Upon his return, he attended Camosun College in the Hotel program and enjoyed a co-op work stint at the Prince of Wales Hotel at Waterton Lakes Park (AB), Mike worked at various hostelries in Victoria, and for one season enjoyed a remote and demanding job at Haida Gwaii on a floating lodge. Later he ventured into the Alberta oil patch which beckoned where opportunities looked so promising. The opportunities dissolved, so like a homing pigeon, he returned to the Island to work at Port Renfrew, and then back to Victoria. Mike had a gentle nature, boundless kindness, an irreverent sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and above all a radiant smile. He Lived his life his way; he was an avid skier, loved to hike like a mountain goat, sashayed about town on his bike, enjoyed paddling in his canoe, lounging at the beach and being outdoors. Last but not least, he was a voracious book worm. Mike's love of life and fun times always included his many friends as evidenced by the outpouring of love on Facebook, which is so comforting. We will miss him greatly. Our 'pooh bear' is so very sadly missed by Christopher, Julia, Robyn, Russell, Julia, Warner, and Oskar. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne. Mike's life is to be celebrated by his family and close friends Sunday, February 24th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. at Odd Fellows Hall, 1315 Douglas Street, Victoria B.C. No flowers please, perhaps a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close