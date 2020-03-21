It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gledhill, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters Tamara (Bryce) and Alison, sister Elaine Waugh (Rick) and his parents Allen and Sylvia Gledhill, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael's many friendships were formed playing guitar at the Legion's jam nights. He will be remembered as a talented musician.
The world lost a gentle, kind soul with a loving heart and a positive attitude. One of his happiest places was sailing his boat Graysea with Jennifer. He loved the ocean, scuba diving, and being outdoors. For richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, until we go sailing again.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020