SHANNON, Michael Harold February 25, 1949 - March 23, 2019 Michael passed away in Victoria, BC after a brief illness. Born in Rossland, BC, Michael was predeceased by his parents Harold and Elaine, and his sister Joan. He is survived by his sisters Mary (Frank Csordas), Margaret (Brian Webb), Laura (Ron Balanko) and brothers Neal (Judy), John (Diane) and David (Kim), 10 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and many aunts and cousins. Michael is also survived by his Bethesda family of 34 1/2 years. He moved to Victoria in June 1984 from Tranquille after living at home for 28 years. Michael worked for several nurseries until his retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed his pool days, fish tank and "shooting" his favourite friends. Thank you to Shekinah Homes Society for many years of care and to Dr. Scott and staff at VGH for his care in the last few days. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shekinah Homes Society, 3114 Irma Street, Victoria, BC V9A 1S8. Condolences may be offered at







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

