HOGAN, Michael J. 1950 - 2020 Mike passed peacefully on Friday, November 6, in Victoria, BC. Mike was born in Bathurst New Brunswick on July 31, 1950. He was the son of the late James L. Hogan and Grace (Theriault). He is survived by his lifetime partner Sandy O'Reilly; son Daniel Hogan (Sasha); daughter Carly Paulsen (Anders), and his beloved granddaughter Olivia Grace Paulsen. His surviving siblings include W. James Hogan (Rita), Julia Ann Hogan (Lawrence), Krystine Hogan (Robert) and John Hogan (Darnilia). Mike also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patsy Comeau (Jack). Mike's work in the Coastguard brought him from the East Coast to BC in 1969. He went on to meet Sandy while both were working for the Browndale Centres for children in Vancouver. They married in 1978, working up north for several years before they headed to the Kootenays and bought land in Grand Forks. There Mike worked as a freelance journalist until he became the editor of the Boundary News and then the Grand Forks Gazette. He held that position for five years before moving to Victoria in 1994 to work in communications for the provincial government. Mike went on to hold many challenging roles within the BC Public Service. His final position was that of Vice President of China Operations for Forestry Innovation Investment Ltd., a crown corporation of the BC government. In his nine years in Shanghai Mike was instrumental in raising market awareness and increasing the imports of BC wood, wood products and wood technology from under ten million dollars to well over one billion dollars per year. He retired to Victoria in 2012 where he spent his remaining years writing, singing, and enjoying time with his family. Mike had an impact on everyone he met and he will be greatly missed. There will be no commemorative service at this time. If you wish to be informed of one in the future please contact Holly936@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mount St Mary's Hospital or to a senior care home in your community.