Michael passed away with his family at his side. He was much loved and always missed by his parents Sharron and Joe, his brother Grant and his sister Jeni.



His ashes will be with his "Gramps", as Michael wished.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Victoria Literacy Connection Society. Michael loved to read. He often talked about friends who could not read, and lamented what a loss that was for them.



