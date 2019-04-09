COX, Dr. Michael John June 7, 1944 - April 4, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Dr. Michael Cox, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Cox, his five children, and his seven grandchildren. Michael had a unique way of leaving a lasting impression on those he met. His kindness, interest in others, and gentle spirit allowed him to connect with so many. He led a diverse personal and professional life, during which he practiced medicine throughout Canada and abroad. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC. Donations, if desired, may be made to Our Place Society (www.ourplacesociety.com/donate) in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019