KALYN, Michael John October 4, 1924 - August 10, 2019 Mike passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ricki, parents John and Anna, granddaughter Kelly and his five siblings. He will be greatly missed by his son Brian (Elaine), daughters Debbie Laton, Lalani King (Ken) and eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Glad Tidings Church, 1800 Quadra St., 1pm Monday, August 19th. The family wishes to thank the Dr's and staff at Broadmead for their loving care.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
