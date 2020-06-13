Michael John WHITTAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITTAKER, Michael John, Q.C. November 18, 1941 - June 6, 2020 Dad died peacefully in Victoria, BC. Survived by his wife, Kath, sons Ty (Tracy) and Chris (Erika) and five grandchildren, Adam, Emma, Ben, Chloe and Lauren. Dad received his Law Degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1967. He practiced law in Victoria for 46 years with Cook, Roberts & Whittaker and later as a sole practitioner. Tremendously hard working, Dad was always home for dinner and was always a fixture on the sidelines of our sporting events. Dad grew up in Victoria attending SMU and then Shawnigan Lake where he became an avid sportsman playing rugby, rowing, basketball, squash and later enjoying the frustrations of golf. He was an active member of our community sitting on numerous boards and was a big part of the YMCA playing squash and racquet ball. Memories of Dad include his cigar smoking, waxed mustaches, his disdain for formalwear, a 1970's VW van that would not die, jazz music, motorcycles, our family ski trips, hiking adventures, watching him build the cabin on Salt Spring and most importantly Sunday family dinners. Always wanting to have a good chat with his clients, family and friends, Dad is fondly remembered as an engaging and caring man. No service by request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved