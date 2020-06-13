WHITTAKER, Michael John, Q.C. November 18, 1941 - June 6, 2020 Dad died peacefully in Victoria, BC. Survived by his wife, Kath, sons Ty (Tracy) and Chris (Erika) and five grandchildren, Adam, Emma, Ben, Chloe and Lauren. Dad received his Law Degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1967. He practiced law in Victoria for 46 years with Cook, Roberts & Whittaker and later as a sole practitioner. Tremendously hard working, Dad was always home for dinner and was always a fixture on the sidelines of our sporting events. Dad grew up in Victoria attending SMU and then Shawnigan Lake where he became an avid sportsman playing rugby, rowing, basketball, squash and later enjoying the frustrations of golf. He was an active member of our community sitting on numerous boards and was a big part of the YMCA playing squash and racquet ball. Memories of Dad include his cigar smoking, waxed mustaches, his disdain for formalwear, a 1970's VW van that would not die, jazz music, motorcycles, our family ski trips, hiking adventures, watching him build the cabin on Salt Spring and most importantly Sunday family dinners. Always wanting to have a good chat with his clients, family and friends, Dad is fondly remembered as an engaging and caring man. No service by request.







