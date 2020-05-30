ESSERY, Michael Jon February 28, 1964 - May 19, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Michael Jon, in Victoria, far too early at the age of 56 with so much more to offer to this earth. Survived by his grieving parents, Linda and Tom, brother Tom Jr. (Rachel), nephews Mark, Austin and niece Linda Ana, his favourite uncle Alfred, and Rhonda, Michael's partner of many years. Michael will also be dearly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom loved his wonderful, infectious charm, intelligence, wit and warmth. Michael's passion from an early age was aviation. He gained his private pilot's license at 16 years of age. Beginning his career at age 13 as a part-time "ramp rat" with Air West in the inner harbour, he advanced with what became Air BC to ground management positions in Victoria, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton. Countless friends and colleagues loved his sense of humour, and respected and admired his management skills and ability to bring people together. Michael's career highlight, in which he took great pride, was with BC Emergency Health Services where his dedication and leadership were well recognized. His final position was Director, Aviation Provincial Programs. Goodbye, our darling son, may you rest in eternal peace. There will be a celebration of life announced at a future date. Donations to the SPCA or the Wild Arc Foundation in Michael's memory would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.