CODERRE, Michael Joseph Born January 17, 1965 in Victoria, BC, passed away August 28, 2019 in Stratford, ON, after a short battle with Pancreatic cancer. Predeceased by his cousins: Kelly Young, Josh Kraeker and his uncles: Art Florence and Ron Pappenberger. Much loved son of Sherry Coderre and Al (Rona) Coderre, and siblings Maurice, Vivian, Paul, Leanne (Collin) Loganhume and niece Celeste. He is survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and blessed with a large circle of friends from far and wide. Mike loved adventure, traveling, darts, hockey, playing guitar, singing and scuba diving. He moved to Stratford in 1985, and worked at Stackpole Industries for 31 years. He made friends easily and loved bringing people together from all his connections and making them laugh with his crazy lyrics and guitar playing. He was well loved and respected wherever he went. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 20th, at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Blanshard St, Victoria, BC, with reception to follow in Seghers' Hall downstairs, then internment at Royal Oak Burial Park at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation in Mike's memory. (





