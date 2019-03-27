LO, Michael Lung-Ki Michael passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years with family by his side. Born January 16, 1930 in Canton, China, Michael was the adoring husband of May Oi-Hing Lo until her death in September 2004. Michael is lovingly remembered by daughter Kathy (husband Alex, children Melissa and Andrew) of Port Coquitlam, son Tim (wife Jackie, children Bailey, Kieran and Mason) of Brentwood Bay, son Howard (wife Sally) of Victoria, and son Ken (wife Bianca, children Ellie, Parker, Kennedy and Leila) of Dallas, TX, and close friends Linda Cheuk and Brenda Wong. Michael enjoyed life to the fullest and had a genuine love for music, food, photography and dancing. He was a principled, kind-hearted and jovial gentleman who made an incredible impact on all those around him. Michael's kindred spirit forged deep friendships that lasted many years. A Celebration of Michael's Life and Reception will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM, with interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Michael Lo to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019