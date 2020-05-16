CALKINS, Michael Morgan November 19, 1978 - May 6, 2020 Mike was born and raised in Victoria, BC where in his younger years he was a champion swimmer. He was a chef by trade. He spent many years on the West Coast, where he became an avid surfer (his passion). He spent his later years living in Qualicum Beach. He left to mourn his mother (Martha), his Father (Neil), many loving Uncles, Aunts and Cousins residing in Mexico. Rest in Peace our Beloved Son, we Love You Always and Forever







