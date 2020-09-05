Beloved son of Desmond & Christine, brother to David (recently deceased), Andrew, & Mark. Michael will be deeply missed by all his family, his true love Maya (Ackerman) and their son Connor, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Michael was born in Ireland on 25th dec 1982 and he was the best Christmas present ever. He moved to Canada when he was 4 with his parents and older brother David.



Michael had a laid back, easy going personality. He was thoughtful, kind and generous and had a gentle nature. He loved his only son Connor deeply and he was the most precious thing in his life.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date



HOUSE PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the hearth & Stroke foundation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store