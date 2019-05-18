Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Norman (Mike) Collard. View Sign Obituary

COLLARD, Michael Norman (Mike) April 1934 - May 2019 Michael passed away May 2019 in Vancouver, B.C. Born in Vancouver, B.C. to G.M. (Ken) Collard and Nettie (Nita) Sands. Early years were spent in greater Victoria. Michael left home at 16 due to difficult home environment. He worked as a porter on C.P.R coastal ships until enlisting at 17 in the R.C.A.F. Served 5 years, including 2 years overseas. Michael met and married Joann Watson, his soul mate and best friend for 61 years until her sad passing in 2018. A loss he never overcame. There were no biological children. He worked at various jobs, all the while completing his HS, and gaining further education. In 1961 he joined the B.C. Forest Service (Reforestation Division) as a junior technician. Promoted to Forest Nursery Superintendent in 1970 and posted to Campbell River, B.C.. Michael transferred to Green Timbers Forest Nursery in Surrey in 1970, remaining there until early retirement from the B.C. Government in 1988. For 20 retirement years Mike and Joann travelled extensively, visiting 89 countries on 6 continents plus 53 cruises, an African safari in Kenya and safari to Uluru, Australia. No service by request. Cremation followed by niche inurnment with Joann in Hampton Court, Valley View Cemetery where they will be together again and forever.





COLLARD, Michael Norman (Mike) April 1934 - May 2019 Michael passed away May 2019 in Vancouver, B.C. Born in Vancouver, B.C. to G.M. (Ken) Collard and Nettie (Nita) Sands. Early years were spent in greater Victoria. Michael left home at 16 due to difficult home environment. He worked as a porter on C.P.R coastal ships until enlisting at 17 in the R.C.A.F. Served 5 years, including 2 years overseas. Michael met and married Joann Watson, his soul mate and best friend for 61 years until her sad passing in 2018. A loss he never overcame. There were no biological children. He worked at various jobs, all the while completing his HS, and gaining further education. In 1961 he joined the B.C. Forest Service (Reforestation Division) as a junior technician. Promoted to Forest Nursery Superintendent in 1970 and posted to Campbell River, B.C.. Michael transferred to Green Timbers Forest Nursery in Surrey in 1970, remaining there until early retirement from the B.C. Government in 1988. For 20 retirement years Mike and Joann travelled extensively, visiting 89 countries on 6 continents plus 53 cruises, an African safari in Kenya and safari to Uluru, Australia. No service by request. Cremation followed by niche inurnment with Joann in Hampton Court, Valley View Cemetery where they will be together again and forever. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close