It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Patrick Owens, 60. Born December 24, 1959 and passed away from natural causes, June 1st, 2020.



Michael or Uncle Mike was born in Victoria where he lived most of his life. Mike never married or had children, but became a favourite uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews and loved spending time with his 4 great nieces.



Mike grew up in Victoria, graduating from Oak Bay High School. He enjoyed sports, playing baseball, hockey and football growing up and then following his favourite teams in his adult years.



He enjoyed good music, following many artists. He liked his vehicles, his latest pride and joy a new Ford Mustang.



Michael is pre-deceased by his mother Win Owens and survived by his father Reg Owens, brother Larry, sisters, Cathy (Wayne), Valerie (Paul) nieces and nephews; Katie (Jon), Brian (Raquel), Leanne (Nick), Michael (Lara), Jennifer, Andrew, Sarah and great nieces; Hayden, Gwen, Paisley, Isla.



Far too young to lose our Michael, you will always be missed, loved and remembered.



Due to COVID, the family will hold a private gathering to celebrate Michael's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store