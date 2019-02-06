Obituary Guest Book View Sign

known to friends as Mike or Mikey, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday December 4th, 2018, at the age of 61. Mike lived in Victoria for the past 40 years, serving 29 of those in the Royal Canadian Navy and the past 6 with Babcock. After his retirement, he pursued many projects and was always up for a game of cribbage. Mike found a passion in motorcycles when he got his beloved Harley Davidson, enjoying many summer rides. When off his bike, Mike could be found in his kitchen, cooking like a mad scientist, discovering and mastering perfect meals. With 2 barbecues fired up, Mike often made enough food to feed the entire Navy. The man was always cracking jokes, blessing many with his brilliant puns; he was truly the funniest guy we knew. Mike leaves behind his four-legged friends "River" Rudy, Cinder, and Vader. He will be greatly missed by his son and best friend, Nathan, his mother, Lore Hanousek, sisters Sylvia Cadman, (husband Rob and nephews Christopher and Ryan), Rose Geneau (husband Maurice, niece Angie, nephew Luc) and Tanya Delurey (husband Vince, niece Sarah, nephew Jake). His brother Paul, sister-in-law Joan and the "freeloaders" that liked to head west to enjoy his cooking and company, watching NASCAR and Barrett Jackson: Laura Hanousek (husband Paul), PJ Hanousek (wife Tracey) and Jeremy (Jerry) Hanousek. This world has lost an amazing man. Mike will be dearly missed, but his one liners like "sometimes you just get it right" and "it's whatever, whatever" will bring a smile to the face of everyone for many years to come. A celebration of life will be held at the Chief and Petty Officer's Mess from 11:30-13:30, February 9, 2019. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019

