BATTLE, Michael Renay January 31, 1972 – April 16, 2000 Nineteen years later ... "We love you so much Michael and your beautiful spirit is alive in our hearts" Those who wish to remember Michael may visit his memorial bench at the Oak Bay Marina or his website address at: www.michaelbattle.ca The Battle Family Martin, Stella, John and Deanna
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019