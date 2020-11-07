LUND, Michael Richard Michael Richard Lund, known to friends as "Mike", passed away on August 27, 2020 at 65 years of age with family at his side. To those who knew him, he was a lovingly stubborn man. Mike's doctors and his stubbornness even managed to double his life expectancy with terminal heart disease. Mike grew up in Victoria, and graduated from Oak Bay High School. He eventually settled in the Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay area for his last 15 years. He liked fixing things that others couldn't and showing his love with practical advice and help. He enjoyed hiking, spending time with his cats, boating, and tinkering with computers and vehicles. He leaves behind his daughters Jennifer (Jacob) and Elizabeth, son James, his cat PJ, extended family, and close friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents Wilfred and Evelyn Lund. We know he would have liked to keep this short to save money. Love you always. Please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca
or your charity of choice in his memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com