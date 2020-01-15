ROWLEY, Michael "Shawn" June 7, 1985 - December 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael "Shawn" Rowley suddenly passed away at the age of 34. Shawn will be remembered by his precious children Hayden, Trinity, Hanna, and Silas; his mother Jane (Chris); dad Mike; grandmother (Diane); sister Leanne (Cory); brothers Justin, Jesse and Derek. Shawn will forever be remembered by his many friends and extended family. A viewing will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood (317 Goldstream Ave) location on Saturday, January 18th between 3-5pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020