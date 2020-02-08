McMILLIN, Michael Stuart November 20, 1953 - December 13, 2019 Michael was born to Alfred and Margaret McMillin, a fourth son. He was blessed with a stable childhood in Saanich, BC complete with a "100 acre woods" in which to play. The ocean and beaches were never far. He attended the University of Victoria and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1975. In the same program was his wife to be, Arlene. They married in 1977 in the McMillin gardens and later moved to the Slocan Valley where rock walls were built and park like gardens were created. After many years of social work across the West Kootenay region, Michael suffered with a neurological disorder concluding this earthly journey in Nelson, BC. One may access a place to leave memories and words of sympathy at www.thompsonfs.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020